Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Heading Into The 2025 Season

The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be one of the most talent-rich years at the position in recent memory. We’ve got legends, MVPs, rising stars, and breakout rookies all vying for the top spot. And while Mahomes has worn the crown for years, a new name sits at No. 1 on our list this time around.

Here’s our updated Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Heading Into 2025, complete with breakdowns, context, and just enough hot take energy to make your group chat explode.

1. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

PFF 2024 Grade: 91.9 (Overall), 84.1 (Passing), 89.1 (Running)

Josh Allen finally put it all together in 2024. The big plays, the consistency, and the control. With a depleted WR group, Allen still threw for over 4,300 yards and accounted for 32 touchdowns, earning the 2024 MVP. His QBR (77.3) tied Lamar Jackson for first in the NFL, and he ranked second in EPA. No QB blends arm talent, power, and toughness like Allen. The turnovers have come down, and the leadership is undeniable. This is his league now… until someone rips it from him.

2. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

PFF 2024 Grade: 94.9 (Overall), 93.3 (Passing), 90.4 (Running)

After nearly winning the third MVP award and posting the highest PFF grade of his career, Lamar Jackson looked absolutely unfair in 2024. He’s not just running wild anymore; his passing game has leveled up, with improved accuracy, anticipation, and poise. He threw for 4,600 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only 5 picks. Add in the fact that he was third in rushing EPA among QBs, and there’s a legitimate case for him at No. 1. Now, if he can finally get it done in January? Watch out.

3. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

PFF 2024 Grade: 94.0 (Overall), 93.0 (Passing)

Burrow’s only weakness is durability. But when he’s right? He’s the most efficient, poised, and cold-blooded QB in the league. In 17 games, Burrow tossed 45 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, completed 70.6% of his passes, and put up a top-3 QBR (74.7). He leads the league in total passing grade over the past three seasons and still finds a way to beat teams with anticipation and timing, not just physical tools. If the Bengals give him even an average defense, he’ll always be in the Super Bowl mix.

4. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

PFF 2024 Grade: 84.1 (Overall), 78.6 (Passing)

Mahomes didn’t look like his 2018-2022 alien self last year, but let’s not kid ourselves. He still threw for over 4,600 yards and 31 touchdowns, despite working with one of the weakest WR corps in the league. His QBR (67.6) ranked eighth, and he continued to create magic off-script. While others are ascending, Mahomes still owns the postseason. He may not be No. 1 heading into 2025, but if you’re picking a QB for one game with everything on the line, he might still be your guy.

5. Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

PFF 2024 Grade: 90.6 (Highest-ever rookie QB grade)

Daniels lit the league on fire as a rookie, combining elite mobility with rare composure for a first-year QB. He passed for over 4,300 yards, ran for 750+, and accounted for 40 total touchdowns. His QBR (70.6) ranked fourth league-wide, ahead of names like Herbert, Hurts, and Mahomes. But what really jumped off the tape? His decision-making under pressure and ability to extend plays without turning the ball over. If Year 2 looks anything like Year 1, Daniels might be top three by Thanksgiving.

6. Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

PFF 2024 Grade: 74.7 (Overall)

Stafford’s 2024 stats won’t blow you away, but the tape? That’s where the magic is. Despite playing behind a banged-up O-line and missing weapons late in the year, Stafford kept the Rams in contention all season and nearly pulled off a playoff stunner. He’s still one of the best in the game at throwing into tight windows, and few QBs process faster pre-snap. Age is creeping in, but if you need someone to go 80 yards in 90 seconds? Stafford is still money.

7. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

PFF 2024 Grade: 81.6 (Overall), 71.0 (Passing), 90.0+ career rushing peaks

After an up-and-down 2023, Hurts bounced back big-time in 2024, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl win, reminding everyone why he was an MVP finalist just two seasons ago. His dual-threat skill set keeps defenses honest, and he’s become much more decisive in the pocket. Hurts tallied over 3,600 passing yards and 13 rushing TDs, with a solid 65.6 QBR (10th). He’s got the “it” factor and the leadership teams dream of.

8. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

PFF 2024 Grade: 78.8 (Overall), 76.3 (Passing)

Goff doesn’t always get the credit, but he’s been one of the most consistent and productive QBs in the NFL over the past two years. In 2024, he led Detroit to a 15-2 record, throwing for 4,800+ yards and 38 touchdowns. His QBR (68.4) ranked sixth, just behind Jordan Love and ahead of names like Hurts, Herbert, and Tua. Even with Ben Johnson gone, Goff has earned trust as a rock-solid starter who keeps getting better with age.

9. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

PFF 2024 Grade: 91.2 (Overall), 89.8 (Passing)

Statistically strong as ever, Herbert remains one of the most talented passers in the league, but the criticism persists: where are the big-time wins? His QBR (64.8) was respectable, and his passing grade was excellent, but the offense sputtered late in games. With Jim Harbaugh at the helm and a revamped run game, 2025 might be the year Herbert finally breaks through the wall and becomes more than just an arm talent.

10. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

PFF 2024 Grade: 82.4 (Overall), 76.3 (Passing)

“System QB” or not, Purdy keeps producing. He threw for 3,864 yards and 38 touchdowns last season while leading the league’s most efficient offense. His QBR (67.9) ranked seventh, and his turnover-worthy play rate was one of the lowest in the league. Call him a game manager all you want, he’s managing the heck out of the game. And that’s what wins football games.

The Bottom Line

This list wasn’t easy to make. Guys like C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Kyler Murray were right on the doorstep, and any of them could break in with a hot start in 2025.

But right now, this is the best of the best, a blend of MVPs, ascending stars, and seasoned vets who can still sling it. If you’re building a Super Bowl roster, these are the quarterbacks you want leading the charge.

Disagree? Of course you do. That’s half the fun.