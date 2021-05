Sharing is caring!

Before we get to emerged in the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, let’s take a look back to the regular season.

On Thursday, the NHL put out a video with the Top 10 Saves of the 2021 season.

Which one of these saves is No. 1 in your eyes?

To be honest, I think the NHL got this right!

SAVE OF THE YEAR 🏆 Who's your pick? pic.twitter.com/yY5Td5xA63 — NHL (@NHL) May 20, 2021