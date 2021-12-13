Top 10 sports moments at the Pontiac Silverdome [Videos]

On August 23, 1975, the Pontiac Silverdome opened its doors for the first time when the Detroit Lions hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game.

Monster Truck Rallies

If you never had the opportunity to go to a monster truck rally at the Silverdome, you are just not complete! Sure you went home with 50% of your hearing, but it sure was worth it.

Lions Fans Roar

One thing about watching Lions games at the Pontiac Silverdome was that the crowd could be absolutely electric! On December 21, 1997, the Lions were actually warned for excessive crowd noise.

Lions’ fans ROCK!

Macho Man vs. Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat Wrestlemania III

Back in the day, I was quite a wrestling fan and when I found out that Wrestlemania III was going to be held at the Pontiac Silverdome, I remember being so excited!

Anyone who was able to see Wrestlemania III is sure to remember the classic match between the Macho Man and Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat.

1979 NBA All-Star Game

Many do not recall that the Silverdome hosted the 1979 NBA All-Star Game. The game was won by the West by a score of 134-129 and featured players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Lanier, Julius Erving, and Pete Maravich.

1994 World Cup

In 1994, the Pontiac Silverdome had the honor of hosting the FIFA World Cup. When the United States took on Switzerland on June 18th, 1994, it was the first World Cup game to take place indoors. The teams tied 1-1.

Super Bowl XVI

On January 24th, 1982, the Pontiac Silverdome was host to Super Bowl XVI. The game was won by Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 26-21 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hulk Hogan defeats Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III

In what many consider to be one of the most hyped wrestling matches of all time, Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant in front of 93,173 screaming fans at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Barry Sanders 2,053

In what was one of the greatest moments in Detroit Lions history, the great Barry Sanders rushed for 184 yards in the final game of the season to give him 2,053 yards for the season. It was the only season of Sanders’ career that he eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark.

1988 NBA Finals

In 1988, the Detroit Pistons played the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals with games 3, 4 and 5 being played at the Silverdome. Game 5 saw the Pistons pull out a 104-94 win as Adrian Dantley scored 25 points. The win gave the Pistons a 3-2 series lead, only to see the Lakers storm back in games 6 and 7 to win the championship.

Lions Defeat the Cowboys in the Playoffs

The Detroit Lions 1991 NFL Playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys remains the franchise’s lone playoff win since 1957. Who would have thought this much time would have passed without winning another playoff game?