Sunday, February 9, 2025
Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, attracting millions of viewers globally. It's a showcase of musical talent and entertainment, with artists performing on the biggest stage in front of a worldwide audience. From pop icons to rock legends, the halftime show has seen it all. However, some performances stand out and have gone down in history as the greatest of all time. Here's our list of the top 10 Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

1. Super Bowl XLI (2007): Prince.

With a downpour of rain, Prince put on a legendary performance, playing guitar solos in the rain and delivering some of his biggest hits. Watch by clicking here

2. Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Michael Jackson.

The King of Pop brought his trademark moonwalk and electrifying stage presence to the Super Bowl stage, delivering a performance that still stands the test of time. Watch by clicking here

3. Super Bowl LVI (2022): Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent

The electrifying halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent was nothing short of legendary. It left such an impact that it made history by winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the first time ever for a halftime show in this category. Watch by clicking here

4. Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty delivered a powerful and timeless performance, delivering hit after hit to the delight of fans in attendance and watching at home. Watch by clicking here

5. Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott

With an energetic performance, catchy songs, and special guest appearances, Katy Perry set the bar high for future halftime shows. Watch by clicking here

6. Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, and Kid Rock

This halftime show created controversy with the “wardrobe malfunction” incident involving Janet Jackson, but it remains a standout performance for its star power and energy. Watch by clicking here

7. Super Bowl 50 (2016): Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars

This halftime show saw three of the biggest names in music come together for a colorful and upbeat performance. Watch by clicking here

8. Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Gloria Estefan, DC Talk, and Brian Boitano

This was a diverse and high-energy performance that saw a mix of Latin pop, Christian rap, and figure skating. Watch by clicking here

9. Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss brought his signature brand of rock and roll to the Super Bowl stage, delivering a powerful performance that had fans on their feet. Watch by clicking here

10. Super Bowl XXV (1991): New Kids on the Block

The boy band sensation brought their high-energy dance moves and pop hits to the Super Bowl stage, delivering a memorable performance for fans of all ages. Watch by clicking here

