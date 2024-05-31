Top 10 Worst College Football Stadiums: 2 Michigan Football Stadiums Make List

In a fresh examination of collegiate football stadiums across the United States, Michigan’s own Waldo Stadium and Kelly/Shorts Stadium have made it to the list of the top 20 worst stadiums in the FBS, according to a recent ranking published by Boxing News.

Michigan Football Stadiums Face Criticism

Kelly/Shorts Stadium, the home ground for the Central Michigan Chippewas, was ranked at No. 19. Critics have pointed out that the stadium’s design lacks distinctiveness which contributes to a less engaging atmosphere during games. Commentary on the architecture stated:

“Kelly/Shorts Stadium’s architectural design is relatively bland and uninspiring, lacking the unique features and character that often define memorable college football venues.”

Waldo Stadium Also Under Scrutiny

Waldo Stadium, home to the Western Michigan Broncos, didn’t fare much better, landing the No. 10 spot on the list. The stadium reportedly struggles with providing modern amenities and a satisfactory fan experience, which is essential in today’s college football environment. The criticism stated:

“In an age where modern amenities and an enhanced fan experience are paramount, Waldo Stadium falls short, failing to meet the expectations of comfort and convenience that college football spectators now demand.”

Despite these criticisms, it’s noteworthy that Waldo Stadium is slated for future renovations. However, whether these improvements will significantly affect its ranking remains uncertain. Troy University’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, which also underwent renovations, still placed second in the list of worst stadiums, suggesting that upgrades might not be enough.

Local Support Remains Strong

Despite the rankings, many fans continue to support their teams with vigor. Whether it’s a deep-rooted connection to their alma mater or simply hometown pride, the spirit around these games demonstrates that fan loyalty often transcends facility rankings. Additionally, some community members appreciate the proximity of Waldo Stadium to main roads and the local tradition of cannon shots that celebrate scoring in the game.