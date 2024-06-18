in U of M

Top-100 QB Brady Hart Commits to Michigan Football

Michigan Football Secures Commitment from 2026 Four-Star QB Brady Hart

The Michigan Wolverines have bolstered their future roster with the commitment of four-star quarterback Brady Hart. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound standout from Cocoa, Florida, announced his decision on Tuesday, following a significant unofficial visit to Ann Arbor.

Hart Chooses Michigan Over Top Programs

Brady Hart, recognized as a top-10 quarterback in the 2026 class and ranked No. 92 overall by 247Sports’ composite rankings, opted for Michigan over other prestigious offers from LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State. His commitment adds a valuable asset to Michigan’s lineup and showcases the program’s strong appeal to elite recruits.

“Michigan is Home!! GoBlue 〽️,” Hart said.

Brady Hart’s Connection with Michigan’s Coaching Staff

Brady Hart’s decision was heavily influenced by his interaction with Michigan’s coaching staff. The young quarterback received an offer from quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell in April and visited the campus this past weekend. Hart was particularly impressed by head coach Sherrone Moore and Campbell’s passion and expertise.

“Coach Moore was awesome,” Hart shared in an interview with On3’s EJ Holland. “You can tell that he’s fired up to be the head coach. He has something to prove. He’s going to get the right guys together and keep on with that tradition. I think he’s going to be an awesome head coach.”

He continued, praising Campbell’s demeanor and knowledge: “I really enjoyed spending time with coach Campbell. I like the way he’s confident. He’s just a confident guy. You want the guy calling plays for you to be a confident, chilled-out guy. He knows a ton about the game.”

A Major Win for Michigan’s Recruiting

Brady Hart’s commitment is a significant victory for Michigan’s recruiting efforts, laying a strong foundation for the Wolverines’ 2026 class. With Hart in the fold, Michigan looks poised to maintain its tradition of excellence and competitiveness in college football. This addition not only strengthens their quarterback lineup but also signals the Wolverines’ continued ability to attract top-tier talent.

