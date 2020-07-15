As Michigan and Michigan State prepare for yet another season, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the greatest games in the history of the rivalry. So, without further ado, here are the top 11 Michigan vs. Michigan State games in the past 50 years.

2008 | MICHIGAN STATE 35, MICHIGAN 21

In what was the first game against Michigan State for University of Michigan head coach Rich Rodriguez, the Wolverines came up short. The contest was close until the Spartans dominated the fourth quarter on their way to a 35-21 win.

2007 | MICHIGAN 28, MICHIGAN STATE 24

In Michigan’s sixth straight win over Michigan State, Wolverine quarterback Chad Henne led his team to two touchdown drives in the final 7:35 of the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

2009 | MICHIGAN STATE 26, MICHIGAN 20 (OT)

The Spartans were able to hold on and beat the No. 20 Wolverines 26-20 in overtime. Michigan State dominated the game from the opening kickoff but barely escaped this one!

1970 | MICHIGAN 34, MICHIGAN STATE 20

This was a game that saw the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines get revenge for a loss one year earlier to the Spartans.

2011 | MICHIGAN STATE 28, MICHIGAN 14

This was MSU’s fourth straight win over the Wolverines. It was also Brady Hoke’s first game against the Spartans as Michigan’s lead man. Denard Robinson led Michigan to a touchdown on the opening drive, but it was all downhill from there.

2005 | MICHIGAN 34, MICHIGAN STATE 31

Garrett Rivas kicked a 35-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Wolverines to victory over Michigan State.

1990 | MICHIGAN STATE 28, MICHIGAN 27

Michigan came into this game ranked No. 1 in the country, but that would not last long. The Wolverines scored a touchdown to make it 28-27 but elected to go for the 2-point conversion, which failed.

2001 – “CLOCKGATE” | MICHIGAN STATE 26, MICHIGAN 24

This is a game that fires up Michigan fans more than any other because of a clock operator. See for yourself.

2003 | MICHIGAN 27, MICHIGAN STATE 20

This game saw the No. 13 Wolverines take down the No. 9 Spartans in a classic contest.

2015 | MICHIGAN STATE 27, MICHIGAN 23

If you are a fan of the Michigan State Spartans, you are surely smiling right now. If you are a fan of the University of Michigan, you are most likely looking away. The ending to the 2015 battle between the Spartans and Wolverines is without question one of the craziest finishes in college football history.

2004 | MICHIGAN 45, MICHIGAN STATE 37 (3OT)

Is there any question that this is the No. 1 game in the history of the U-M vs. MSU football rivalry? Michigan trailed 27-10 with just 8:43 left in the fourth quarter but refused to give up. They eventually won the game in triple overtime as Michigan receiver Braylon Edwards etched his name in history.