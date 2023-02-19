Top 2023 NFL Draft prospect loves Dan Campbell because of ‘Hard Knocks’

The Detroit Lions were one of the featured teams on HBO's ‘Hard Knocks' in 2022, a documentary series that gives viewers an inside look at training camp for various NFL teams. This past season, the Lions were one of the teams chosen to participate, and the show provided a unique opportunity for fans to see how first-year head coach Dan Campbell operates and how he interacts with his players. One of the viewers who became a big fan of Campbell was Luke Musgrave, a tight end from the University of Oregon who is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Luke Musgrave thinks Dan Campbell suits him

Musgrave spoke to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press recently and talked about how he was impressed by Campbell's passion and energy, as well as his ability to connect with his players.

- Advertisement -

“The limited knowledge I have is from watching ‘Hard Knocks,' and Dan Campbell just seems like a great coach,” Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave told the Free Press at the Senior Bowl in February. “Just a hard-nosed football coach that I’m used to. I think that would suit me. Obviously, a lot of teams would suit me. But yeah, Lions are awesome. I like the mascot, too.”

“Down to earth, hard-nosed guy,” he said. “A football player.”

“The Lions are awesome,” he said. “I like the area and I like the Lions, good offense. And I like Campbell.”

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

Musgrave is not alone in his admiration for Campbell. Since taking over as head coach of the Lions, Campbell has quickly become a fan favorite among the team's supporters, and his presence has helped to change the perception of Detroit as a destination for free agents and potential draft picks.

For years, Detroit has struggled to attract top talent, with many players seeing the city as a place to avoid. But with Campbell in charge, that perception has started to shift. Players are now seeing the Lions as a team on the rise, and the opportunity to play under Campbell's leadership is seen as a major draw.

Bottom Line: Dan Campbell has the Lions on the radar

- Advertisement -

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, it will be interesting to see how many players are swayed by the opportunity to play for Campbell and the Lions. With Musgrave already on board as a fan, it's clear that Campbell's presence is making an impact across the league.

In the end, Campbell's appearance on ‘Hard Knocks' may not be the most important factor in the Lions' rebuilding process, but it certainly served a purpose. By giving fans and potential players a chance to see him in action, Campbell has become one of the most talked-about coaches in the league, and his impact on the Lions could be felt for years to come.