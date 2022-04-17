Top 25 People Detroit Sports Fans Hate Most

When it comes to Detroit sports, there have been quite a few people over the years who we the fans have loved to hate.

Most of those people have been from other teams (or sometimes the officials) but there are also some from our own teams.

Barstool Detroit recently put out a list of the Top 25 People Detroit Sports Fans Hate and as you can see below, Claude Lemieux comes in at No. 1.

As far as people who were associated with our own teams from Detroit, Matt Patricia, The Ford Family, Matt Millen, Eric Ebron, Bob Quinn, Blake Griffin, and Brad Ausmus made the cut.

The official top-25 people Detroit sports fans hate, as voted by you, the fans. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HQSOKUSVvB — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) April 17, 2022

