41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Top 3 general manager candidates for the Detroit Pistons

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
What you are about to see will absolutely blow your mind. Watch as some YouTuber what goes by the name of 'Creezy' successfully makes a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are opening a search to hire a general manager to work with senior advisor...
Read more

Top 3 general manager candidates for the Detroit Pistons

Modified date:

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a general manager to work alongside Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey.

The question is, who would be the best candidate for the job that would also be interested in the job?

Here are 3 candidates who I believe would be a good fit for the Pistons.

Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups not only played with the Pistons for eight seasons, but he has been mentioned plenty of times as the perfect GM candidate if the team ever begins a search. Well, that search is reportedly underway and you can bet Billups will get a call from Ed Stefanski and company.

Tayshaun Prince

Like Billups, Tayshaun Prince also has a connection to the Pistons as he played with the Goin’ to Work Pistons for 12 seasons. Prince is currently the Vice President of Basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies and he would be a solid choice to be the next general manager of the Pistons.

Shane Battier

Though Shane Battier never played for the Detroit Pistons, he was born in Birmingham, MI and he played his high school basketball at Detroit Country Day, where he won the 1997 Mr. Basketball Award for the state of Michigan. Following high school, Battier went on to play four seasons at Duke where he won a National Championship in 2001. He is currently the Director of Basketball Analytics and Development for the Miami Heat.

Nation, which of these three candidates would you prefer?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous article70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]
Next articleReport: Detroit Lions receive proposal to move training camp

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!