Top 3 options for Detroit Lions in 2nd Round

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Detroit Lions were not able to trade down but they were able to get their guy. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Lions took their time but ended up selecting CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Okudah was the guy I have been mocking to them since January and though I was hoping to get him with the No. 5 or No. 6 pick, I am satisfied with the pick.

That being said, the 2nd Round will kick off on Friday night and the Lions will be selecting No. 35 overall (No. 3 pick in the second round).

Here are the top 3 players the Lions should be looking to grab when they are on the clock in the second round.

A.J. Epenesa (EDGE)

What is there even to say about A.J. Epenesa? This has been my perfect target for the Lions in Round 2 for some time now and I am sticking with him. If he makes it to the Lions at No. 35 and Bob Quinn makes the right move (doubtful), Lions fans should be very happy.

Marlon Davidson (DT)

The Lions biggest weakness in 2019 was the defensive line and with Damon Harrison out of the picture, the Lions will absolutely have to add one or two DTs during this draft. Marlon Davidson is an absolute beast on the edge and he would fit nicely in Patricia’s system.

Jonathan Taylor (RB)

I absolutely hate taking a RB in the early rounds but if Epenesa and Davidson are both off the board, the Lions may just want to swing for the fences with Jonathan Taylor.

Nation, who would you target in the second round?