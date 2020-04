The Detroit Lions are just about on the clock again.

The Lions hold the No. 67 overall pick (No. 3 in the third round) and there is still some great talent on the board.

Here are the Top 3 options for the Detroit Lions first of two third-round picks.

OL – Josh Jones

LB – Zach Baun

DE – Bradlee Anae

Nation, who do you think the Lions should target with their first of two third-round picks?