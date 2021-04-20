Top 4 Michigan Online Gambling Apps in March by Revenue

Sharing is caring!

Online gambling continues to be popular in the Great Lakes State, as the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported $95.1 million in gross internet gaming receipts for the month of March. According to the same report, online sports betting in Michigan generated $32.3 million with a total handle of $359.5 million for the third month of 2021.

The top 4 Michigan online gambling apps according to the revenue charts at MichiganSharp.com:

Adjusted gross receipts for March were $88.7 million (Michigan online casinos) and $19 million (online sports betting), which includes deductions for the monetary value of free play incentives. The state’s twelve operators made approximately $17.8 million in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan for March 2021, including $17.3 million from gaming and roughly $535,000 for sports betting.

Who Receives Tax Revenue from Online Gambling?

The state of Michigan receives 70% of the total tax from commercial gaming operators for online gaming, and 80% of the tax payment from tribal operators. Licensed operators pay anywhere from 20-28% of adjusted gross receipts.

For internet sports betting, commercial operators pay 70% on an 8.4 percent tax and 30% for those operating in the city of Detroit. Licensed tribal operators are responsible for an 8.4% payment to the State of Michigan (for adjusted gross sports betting receipts).

A full report of online gaming and online sports betting revenue can be found on the Michigan Gaming Control Board website.