Top 5 Anthony Mantha moments with the Red Wings [VIDEO]

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha has himself a new home in the nation’s capital, having been traded to the Washington Capitals on Monday in exchange for draft picks as well as forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik.

And while he’s already had himself quite the debut with his new team, we’re taking a look back at some of the best moments he enjoyed while wearing the Winged Wheel.

5: Tying the NHL Centennial Classic vs. Toronto with 1.1 seconds remaining

Mantha tallied his second goal of the game with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation, burying the puck past goaltender Frederik Andersen during a wild goal-mouth scramble to send the contest to overtime.

4. Scoring his 1st NHL goal against his hometown team

You don’t often picture yourself scoring your first NHL goal against the same team you grew up idolizing, but Mantha accomplished the feat in 2017 against his hometown Montreal Canadiens. What’s even better is that his Cup-winning grandfather Andre Pronovost was in attendance at Joe Louis Arena, and cameras caught his proud reaction live.

3. Scoring the 1st goal in Little Caesars Arena history

Mantha will forever be in the Red Wings history books as having scored the very first goal in the history of Little Caesars Arena in October of 2017 against the Minnesota Wild, depositing a rebound past goaltender Devan Dubnyk and sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

2. 1st career hat trick

Mantha picked up a milestone in March of 2019 against the Boston Bruins, tallying his first career hat trick in a 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

1. Scoring 4 goals vs. Dallas in the 2019 Home Opener

His greatest individual performance came in front of a sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena in October of 2019 against the Dallas Stars, when he accounted for all of his team’s offense in a dramatic 4-3 victory.