Top 5 Detroit-born athletes of all-time

Detroit, Michigan has had its fair share of athletic talent throughout the years and considering I am still a young whippersnapper, I have missed most of it.

Who’s the best of the bunch? With literally thousands of athletes that have played in America’s professional leagues through the years, that was a hard question to dissect.

In my opinion, these are the five greatest athletes to ever be born in Detroit and claim it as their home.

5. Mark Howe (NHL)

Unlike the other athletes on this list, Mark Howe’s family roots didn’t spawn through the city of Detroit’s census records. Howe is the son of Gordie Howe – legendary Detroit Red Wing and Mr. Hockey himself. Mark was born in Detroit, in May of 1955, while his dad was busy winning the 55′ Stanley Cup for the Wings and cementing a Goliath-like status among hockey greats. Mark Howe has always maintained that while his dad was a true Canadian, he himself enjoyed his childhood in Detroit and calls himself a “native Detroiter”. Mark went on to star as one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL during the ’80s, with the Philadelphia Flyers. Reaching the Stanley Cup finals three times without winning one will always sting, but he managed five all-star appearances and a hall of fame career in the process.

4. Dave DeBusschere (NBA)

Dave DeBusschere is what you could call the “consummate Detroit athlete”. Born and raised in Detroit, he starred at Austin Catholic High School where he helped win the Michigan Class A title against Chet Walker and Benton Harbor, in 1958. His love for the city guided him to the University of Detroit Mercy, where he was a highlight reel in basketball and baseball turning both into regional powers (UDM baseball no longer exists). He was drafted by his hometown Detroit Pistons and was an instant star. He was selected as a player-coach at the ripe age of 24, thus becoming the youngest head coach in NBA history. He was renowned for his defensive tenacity (6-time All-Defensive first team), which he claims was taught to him on the playgrounds of some of Detroit’s toughest neighborhoods. He also played a year in the MLB as a pitcher with the Chicago White Sox, making him only one of twelve players to ever play in both the NBA and MLB.

3. Jerome Bettis (NFL)

The only athlete on this list from “my era”. I grew up watching Jerome Bettis run over hundreds of NFL defenders, on Sunday afternoons. My older cousins used to rave about his talent while he played running back and linebacker at Detroit Mackenzie High School. Originally a bowler, Jerome was raised by a decent, blue-collar family in Detroit who instilled in him to always finish strong. That he did. He is infamous for his ability to run through and “carry” tacklers, thus giving him the nickname “The Bus”. He currently holds a top-five standing in career rushing attempts, career rushing yards, and is tenth in total career touchdowns. A legendary Pittsburgh Steeler, Bettis would finish out his career as a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl XL, in the place he has always called home – Detroit. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

2. Hal Newhouser (MLB)

Prince Hal. I know a man in his late 80’s who has an autographed baseball with Newhouser’s name on it, and he swears by God that it is his family’s most prized possession. Hal Newhouser was Detroit Tigers baseball in the ’40s. Regarded as the MLB’s best pitcher of the World War II era, Prince Hal was a formidable pitching triple crown threat that guided the Tigers to, what some would call, the greatest of Detroit’s World Series pennants in 1945. A star pitcher at Wright High School in Detroit, he never dreamed he would end up playing for his hometown team until a Tigers scout showed up to his house with a $500 dollar signing bonus contract in which he jumped at the chance. Two AL MVPs and seven all-star selections later, Newhouser was baseball’s gold standard as a pitcher. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992, and he went on to become a successful scout for several teams. He quit scouting after the Astros passed on Derek Jeter in the 1992 MLB Draft, even after he intensely beckoned to them that Jeter would be the league’s best shortstop after three seasons.

1. George Gervin (NBA)

Alas, my choice for the number one Detroit-born player of all time. George “The Iceman” Gervin. Born and raised in inner-city Detroit, he was one of the country’s best basketball players from an early age and went on to turn Detroit’s Martin Luther King High School into a state powerhouse. After experiencing the unfamiliar lifestyle at Long Beach State he opted to return to southeast Michigan and had one historical season with the Eastern Michigan Eagles before being kicked off the team for unsportsmanlike behavior. His volatile reputation kept him from the spotlight and he ended up with the Virginia Squires alongside legendary teammate Julius Erving. He soon found himself with the San Antonio Spurs of the ABA where he went on to have one of the best careers of any shooting guard in professional basketball history. Gervin was regarded as the best scorer to ever play the game before the “Jordan” era, and lead the league in scoring four times. Gervin ended his NBA career with a 26.1 ppg average. Throughout his great career, he was never able to capture a league title. He was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996 and inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame in the same year.

The “Iceman” was a legendary and influential basketball player that set the tone for elite scorers after him. His greatness as a Detroit-born legend at King High School and Eastern Michigan before becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history warranted me to bestow him the greatest Detroit-born athlete of all time.

Agree? Disagree?