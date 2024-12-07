The Detroit Lions have had their fair share of coaching changes over the years, with several head coaches leaving a lasting mark on the team’s legacy. From championship wins to playoff success, each coach has played a role in shaping the team’s history. Here’s a countdown of the top 5 Detroit Lions head coaches of all time.

5. Wayne Fontes (1988-1996)

Winning Percentage : .536 (66-67)

: .536 (66-67) NFL Championships : 0

: 0 Playoff Wins: 1

Wayne Fontes is the winningest head coach in Lions history, with 66 career victories. While his tenure had its ups and downs, Fontes helped the Lions return to prominence in the 1990s, guiding them to four playoff appearances. His most significant achievement was leading the Lions to the NFC Championship Game in 1991, making him the last head coach prior to Dan Campbell in 2023 to bring the team that close to the Super Bowl. Despite not winning an NFL Championship, Fontes’ contributions to the Lions during the modern era earned him a lasting place in the team’s history.

4. George Wilson (1951-1956)

Winning Percentage : .544 (48-40-2)

: .544 (48-40-2) NFL Championships : 1 (1953)

: 1 (1953) Playoff Wins: 2

George Wilson is best remembered for leading the Lions to an NFL Championship in 1953, one of the team’s most celebrated accomplishments. His tenure was marked by strong, competitive teams and a balanced offensive and defensive strategy that led to success. While Wilson’s time in Detroit was relatively short, the championship win and his consistent ability to field playoff-caliber teams place him among the top coaches in the franchise’s history. His 1953 title remains a high point for the Lions.

3. Buddy Parker (1951-1956)

Winning Percentage : .625 (46-28-2)

: .625 (46-28-2) NFL Championships : 2 (1952, 1953)

: 2 (1952, 1953) Playoff Wins: 4

Buddy Parker is one of the most successful head coaches in Lions history, leading the team to two NFL Championships in 1952 and 1953. Under Parker, the Lions became a powerhouse in the early 1950s, with a strong defense and an efficient offense. Parker’s ability to consistently put together championship-caliber teams helped solidify his legacy in Detroit. His 46 wins and two championships make him one of the most accomplished head coaches the Lions have ever had.

2. Potsy Clark (1934-1936, 1942-1944)

Winning Percentage : .622 (40-24-2)

: .622 (40-24-2) NFL Championships : 1 (1935)

: 1 (1935) Playoff Wins: 2

Potsy Clark is one of the most successful coaches in the early years of the Detroit Lions. Clark led the team to an NFL Championship in 1935, one of the Lions’ most significant achievements. Under Clark, the Lions were highly competitive, with a solid winning record and multiple playoff appearances. He was known for his ability to inspire his players, and his work during his two separate stints as head coach helped establish the foundation for future success. Clark’s winning percentage is one of the best in Lions history, and his championship in 1935 remains a key part of the franchise’s legacy.

1. Dan Campbell (2021-Present)

Winning Percentage : .571 (36-27)

: .571 (36-27) NFL Championships : 0 (Hopefully he will have one soon!)

: 0 (Hopefully he will have one soon!) Playoff Wins: 2

Dan Campbell has quickly established himself as one of the top head coaches in Lions history. In just his fourth season, Campbell has led the team to a 36-27 record and has completely transformed the culture of the franchise. His leadership, passion, and focus on discipline have propelled the Lions to a 24-6 record since the start of the 2023 season, and he led the Lions to NFC Championship Game appearance following the 2023 season. Though he has yet to win an NFL Championship or a playoff game with the Lions, Campbell’s success in turning the team into a Super Bowl contender has set him apart. With the team on the rise, his future looks incredibly bright, and he could soon surpass many of the coaches who came before him.