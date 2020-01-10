46.6 F
Detroit
Friday, January 10, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsLists

Top 5 Detroit Lions offensive players of all-time

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Top 5 Detroit Lions offensive players of all-time

The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood joins drum line

He stopped pucks for a living, but it looks like he may have missed out on another career! Former...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

New Eastern Conference team emerges in Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons had grand plans of not only getting into the playoffs...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great offense, it is a very beautiful sight to see. Many who grace this list were not lucky enough to win a championship. However, that doesn’t take away from their individual accomplishments. Here are the top 5 Lions offensive players of all-time.

 

#5-Herman Moore

 

 

Considered to be the best wide receiver the Lions have ever had, until a man who later comes on this list took that title from him, Herman Moore was the go-to wide receiver for the Lions in the 1990s. In his 12 year career, Moore caught 62 touchdowns and had over 9,000 receiving yards.  Moore was also a 4-time Pro Bowler and a 3-time all-pro.

 

#4-Doak Walker

 

 

Although he only played five years for the Lions, Doak Walker made all five years count. The running back was rookie of the year in 1950, five-time Pro Bowler, five-time all-pro and a two-time NFL champion. Walker also led the NFL in scoring twice as a kicker. He was inducted into the Hall of fame in 1986, in a career full of accomplishments in such a short period of time. 

 

 

Tie #3- Bobby Layne/Matthew Stafford

 

 

Bobby Layne is a legend for the Lions at quarterback, especially in the 1950s. Layne won 3 NFL championships with the Lions, along with being named to the Pro Bowl six times. He was also a five-time all-pro. Layne was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1967, becoming just another Lion from the ’50s to be inducted. The fact that Layne was at the helm for three championships makes him the best quarterback the franchise has ever had.

Matthew Stafford, though a lightning rod around these parts, has absolutely shattered every Detroit Lions passing record and he is not finished yet. Though Stafford has yet to lead the Lions to a playoff victory, he has certainly done enough to make this list.

 

 

#2- Calvin Johnson

 

 

Yes, he deserves to be here. Calvin Johnson, aka “Megatron,” is the greatest receiver that the Lions have ever had. Johnson may very well may have challenged Jerry Rice’s records had he not retired prematurely. Along with becoming the fastest to get 10,000 receiving yards, Johnson is also a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time all-pro. It really is too bad he had to retire when he did.

 

#1- Barry Sanders

 

No question here, whatsoever. Barry Sanders was one of the greatest running backs ever, and not just the greatest Lion ever. The Hall of Famer was rookie of the year in 1989, a 10-time all-pro, a 10 time Pro Bowl selection, NFL MVP in 1997, and holds numerous NFL and Lions records, among other accomplishments. Sanders retired just before he was going to break the all-time rushing yards record, which still to this day has left us scratching our heads. Nonetheless, Sanders is the greatest Lion ever and may stay at this position forever.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood joins drum line

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Top 5 Detroit Lions offensive players of all-time

The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood joins drum line

Michael Whitaker - 0
He stopped pucks for a living, but it looks like he may have missed out on another career! Former Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

New Eastern Conference team emerges in Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons had grand plans of not only getting into the playoffs but making some noise once...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel goal

Michael Whitaker - 0
You'll be seeing this one again on highlight reels! Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin powered his way through the Ottawa Senators defense en...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons apply for disabled player exception worth $9 million following Blake Griffin surgery

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin's season could very well be over after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. He was forced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

5 Great Detroit Red Wings’ Line Brawls

Detroit Red Wings News Nathan Webb - 0
Everyone loves a good fight in a hockey game. And I mean a good fight. Not the ones that are obviously staged, where everyone throws their...
Read more

Miggy Being Miggy: 10 of our favorite Miguel Cabrera Moments

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
Nobody loves a good laugh more than Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. It is often said that Cabrera is just a big kid...
Read more

4 Reasons why it’s great to be a Detroit Tigers fan

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Detroit fans, in my opinion, are the greatest sports fans in the world. The passion and knowledge that they have for all of their...
Read more

5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.