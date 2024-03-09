Search

W.G. Brady

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings Enforcers of All Time

Red Wings Notes

There have been some great Red Wings enforcers in franchise history

The Detroit Red Wings’ legacy is not just built on skill and championships but also on the grit and toughness of its enforcers. These players have left an indelible mark on the franchise, embodying the spirit of hockey with their physical play and protective nature. Here’s a countdown of the top five enforcers in Detroit Red Wings history, revered not just for their penalty minutes but for their unwavering dedication to their team.

Detroit Red Wings enforcers

5. Ted Lindsay

“Terrible” Ted Lindsay, a cornerstone of the legendary “Production Line,” was notorious for his aggressive style on the ice. His relentless physical play prompted the NHL to institute elbowing and kneeing penalties. Lindsay accumulated 1,423 penalty minutes across 862 games with the Red Wings, a testament to his ferocity and tenacity as an enforcer.

Gordie Howe redefined what it meant to be a complete hockey player, combining scoring, playmaking, and fighting in a way few ever have. The “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” epitomizes his all-around game, including his role as an enforcer, using his stick and elbows to administer justice on the ice. Howe’s physical presence was as legendary as his skill, making him one of hockey’s most respected figures.

Darren McCarty, a key member of the “Grind Line,” earned his place in the hearts of Red Wings fans through sheer physicality and memorable moments of retribution. His most famous altercation, a fight against Claude Lemieux, avenged a hit on Kris Draper and highlighted McCarty’s role as a protector and enforcer on the team.

Joe Kocur, the other half of the “Bruise Brothers,” was feared across the NHL for his devastating right hand. Kocur’s ability to change the course of a game with his physical play earned him a legendary status within the league. Accumulating 1,963 penalty minutes, he ranks second in all-time penalty minutes for the Red Wings, a reflection of his formidable presence on the ice.

Bob Probert stands at the very top of Detroit Red Wings enforcers, an NHL heavyweight champion whose reputation extends far beyond the team. With a record 2,098 penalty minutes with the Red Wings and 232 career fights, Probert’s feuds with rivals like Tie Domi and Stu Grimson became the stuff of legend. His unmatched ability to instill fear and respect in his opponents secured his legacy as the greatest enforcer in Detroit Red Wings history.

These five players have not only defined what it means to be a Red Wings enforcer but have also left a lasting legacy on the franchise and the sport of hockey. Their commitment to protecting their teammates and their fearless approach to the game exemplify the spirit and tradition of the Detroit Red Wings.

