36.1 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Watch: Christian Wood scores career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz [Video]

Pistons' big man Christian Wood put up a new career-high 30 points in tonight's defeat against the Utah Jazz. https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1236493363148476421 Rod...
Read more
General TopicDon Drysdale - 0

Rumor: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to sign elite goaltender

Let's be clear. Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier should not take 100% of the blame for the Detroit Red Wings...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

10 Most epic bench-clearing brawls in baseball since 1990

Among the more commonly known unwritten rules in baseball is allowing the players to police themselves. Now it's pretty...
Read more
Arnold Powell

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.

#5 – Mike Vernon

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Mike Vernon was only in Detroit for three seasons, but in those three seasons, he won a Conn Smythe and led the Wings to their first Stanley Cup in 42 years. He was acquired via trade in 1994 to help the Wings contend for the Cup. Vernon was solid in his three years with Detroit, winning 53 games and only losing 24. Vernon’s brightest spot for the Red Wings was in the 1997 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was flawless in the ’97 Cup run, being in the net for all 16 wins and winning his Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) in the process. After that season, the Wings had to put a goalie in the wavier draft, and they put Vernon in. He was picked up by the San Jose Sharks, ending his stint in Detroit. It makes you wonder what it would have been like in Detroit if Vernon had stayed.

 

#4 – Normie Smith

 

 

Normie Smith led the Red Wings to their first Stanley Cup in the 1935-36 season. He holds the record for most saves in an NHL game (with 92), and shut out the Montreal Maroons (now the Canadiens) in the longest NHL game ever.  Smith also won a Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) in the 1936-37 season, but injured his elbow in Game 3 of the semi-finals of the playoffs, and couldn’t play in the Cup finals. Smith did the most of the dirty work to help the Wings win the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive year, but was never the same after his elbow injury. When Smith was the dominant goaltender, he was clutch. It is a shame that it was only for a short period of time.

 

#3 – Dominik Hasek

 

- Advertisement -

 

Dominik Hasek was considered to be one of the top netminders in the league at the time he came from the Buffalo Sabers via trade. Hasek led the Red Wings to their 10th Stanley Cup (2002) in his first season with the Wings on a talent-stacked team. He later announced his retirement after winning the Cup, only to come back out of retirement, and end up having two separate stints with Detroit. Hasek won 114 of the 176 games he played with Detroit (.648 win percentage), and was very instrumental in the Red Wings’ 2008 Stanley Cup win. With a goalie like him, it was hard for anyone to get anything past the Red Wings and into the net.

#2 – Chris Osgood

 

 

Chris Osgood was a beast. In the 14 seasons Osgood played for Detroit, he was a huge part in helping the Red Wings win three Stanley Cups. Osgood had 401 career wins and had almost 17,000 saves in his career. After the 2000-2001 season, the Red Wings put him in the waiver draft, and he was picked up by the New York Islanders. In 2005, the Red Wings signed him as a free agent, and there was no looking back after that. Osgood split time with Dominik Hasek for the ’07-’08 season but was the man in net for all but two playoff games in the run for the Cup. “Ozzie” loved Detroit and belongs in the Hall of Fame. He had a heart for this city that is hard to find.

 

#1 – Terry Sawchuck

 

 

There is no doubt Terry Sawchuck isn’t just the number one Red Wings goaltender – he was arguably the greatest goaltender of all time. Sawchuck was a 4-time Vezina winner, had 447 career wins, and won 4 Stanley Cups with the Red Wings. Sawchuck wasn’t just a good goalie – he was tough. Sawchuck took a beating throughout his career, and when he wore a mask, it didn’t protect him much anyway.  Sawchuck holds the record for most ties with 172 (which we know can’t be broken) and did hold the NHL record for most shutouts until 2009 when Martin Brodeur broke it. After finishing the 1969-70 season with the New York Rangers, he died from alcoholism and a bleeding liver. It was a shame to see that his life and career went downhill that quickly. Number 1 will forever hang in the rafters in Detroit, and he will forever be remembered as the best goalie the Red Wings have ever had in net.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articlePistons lose at home to the Utah Jazz amidst a career-night from Christian Wood
Next article10 Most epic bench-clearing brawls in baseball since 1990

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Watch: Christian Wood scores career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz [Video]

Pistons' big man Christian Wood put up a new career-high 30 points in tonight's defeat against the Utah Jazz. https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1236493363148476421 Rod...
Read more
General Topic

Rumor: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to sign elite goaltender

Don Drysdale - 0
Let's be clear. Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier should not take 100% of the blame for the Detroit Red Wings abysmal 2019-2020 season. http://gty.im/1138141369 That being said,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

10 Most epic bench-clearing brawls in baseball since 1990

Arnold Powell - 0
Among the more commonly known unwritten rules in baseball is allowing the players to police themselves. Now it's pretty evident in some capacity in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

Arnold Powell - 0
We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose at home to the Utah Jazz amidst a career-night from Christian Wood

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-44) stormed back from being down by 22 points in the first half, but couldn't get it done tonight in a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Jimmy Howard having one of the worst individual seasons in NHL history

Detroit Red Wings News Shae Brophy - 0
First and foremost, let's preface this by saying that the Red Wings are in the midst of an absolutely atrocious season. They are statistically...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
Read more

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more

NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.