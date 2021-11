If you have been following Detroit Sports Nation over the years, you are well aware that we have what some may describe as an ‘unhealthy obsession’ with hockey fights.

But one thing that we have yet to post that we just know you will get a kick out of is some of the hardest hits ever on NHL refs.

So, without further ado, here are the top 5 hardest hits on NHL refs of all time.

No. 4 is pretty comical (assuming he was ok).