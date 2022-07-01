Top 5 Quarterbacks in Michigan Football History

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the most successful teams in college football history. That doesn’t come by accident, and in fact, it comes by leadership. The quarterback position is the biggest leadership position there is in football. Throughout Michigan’s rich history, they have had many great leaders at quarterback, they were All-Americans, Big Ten Champions, and even National Champions.
These are the Top 5 University of Michigan quarterbacks of all time.
#5 – Tom Brady
Tom Brady spent his first two seasons behind starter Brian Griese, watching him win the National Championship in 1997. Eventually, Brady battled with Drew Henson and won the starting job, starting every game in 1998 and 1999. Brady set Michigan records for pass completions and pass attempts, and led the team in winning the Citrus Bowl in 98′ and the Orange Bowl in 99′. Although his numbers weren’t flashy, he was still efficient and is now one of the best QBs of all time in the NFL.
#4 – Chad Henne
#3 – Jim Harbaugh
#2 – Benny Friedman
#1 – Rick Leach
Bo Schembechler was quoted as saying that Rick Leach was the greatest quarterback that he had ever been associated with. For Bo to say that it has to mean that he was pretty good, and he was. To put how good Leach was into perspective, he led Michigan to three consecutive Rose Bowls from 1977 to 1979. Leach was also a four-year starter and a ground threat, with 34 rushing touchdowns to go along with 48 passing TDs. Leach holds the NCAA record for the highest percentage of passing touchdowns and won three Big Ten championships. It is quite hard not to look at him as the best in Michigan history.