Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is a wrap and if you tuned in, you know it was another quotable episode.

Whether it was Dan Campbell talking to the team about the importance of getting all of the “dirt” out of their stuff if they want to get to where they want to be, Duce Staley talking to the team about whooping on the Indianapolis Colts during joint practices, or rookie CB Chase Lucas trash talking a Colts’ wide receiver, there were plenty of great quotes.

The Lions also brought in a hilarious comedian to entertain the team but we will save his quotes for another article because they deserve their own stage!

Top 5 quotes from Episode 3 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions

Here are the Top 5 quotes from Tuesday night’s episode of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions

Transcript via Pride of Detroit:

“That’s the last little bit we’ve got to get over. We’re going places, man. There’s no doubt about it, man. You can already see it. I’ve got a fucking clear vision for where this team is going. But I know this, if we really want to go where we want to go, we’ve got to get all the rest of this fucking shit out of our stuff, man. All this dirt, everything that’s in our fucking jeans. This last bit of losing has got to get out of here.” — Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell talking to the team after they blew the lead against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Alex, you got your Depends on this morning? It’s vital. Coming off of diarrhea, you’ve always got to wear the Depends.” — Dan Campbell

Campbell talking to Alex Anzalone, who apparently was coming back from a case of the runs.

“We got our fucking ass kicked, and that’s not up to our fucking standards. If you liked what the fuck happened today, you don’t need to fucking be here. Because I don’t fucking like it.” — Duce Staley

Duce Staley talking to the team after the Lions first joint practice against the Colts.

“They got their fucking teeth pulled this week and their ass kicked at the same time. So they might change up some shit. Who gives a fuck? We the Lions and we hunt.” — Duce Staley

Staley talking to the team just prior to the start of the Lions preseason game against the Colts.

“You a little boy, 12. You a toddler playing a grown man’s game.” — Chase Lucas

Lucas talking to Colts WR DeMichael Robinson, who is just 5-8, 178 pounds.

Nation, how would you rank these quotes from Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions?

