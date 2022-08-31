Episode 4 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions is a wrap and it was another fun episode to watch if you are a fan of getting a behind-the-scenes look at our favorite team.

Tuesday’s episode focused on the Lions’ week of practice leading up to their preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the game itself.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Our favorite forgotten Detroit Lions

Top 5 quotes from Episode 4 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions

Here are the Top 5 quotes from Tuesday night’s episode of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions:

“I had three ‘what the fucks’ and two ‘bullshits’ in the first drive alone. Like, I don’t know what he was doing. It was bullshit, man.” — Dan Campbell

“This is exactly why I fucks with you. That’s a fucking hell of a job. You understand me? Yeah, you gotta make (the tackle), but you brought your ass on, and you helped that shit happen. You understand me? You just do that.” — Glenn to Rodriguez

“Listen, all you can do is give him a chance to make a play, and either they do or they don’t. At least we know now.” — Campbell

“This is the hard, cold truth. We’re sitting at 80 and we’ve gotta get to 53, and it’s a bitch, man. It is the worst part of this fucking job. The blood, the sweat, the tears, the devotion, everything that you’ve put into it, you’ve got my respect. You’ve got all of my respect. I’d do anything I could for you, man, and I wish I could fucking keep you. We all do, but it’s just not how it works. But we appreciate the hell out of you because you gave us your best.” — Campbell

“You’re on fire right now, tell you what, man. Fuck. You and him (DJ Chark), you and (Josh) Reynolds, you and (Amon-Ra) Saint (Brown). I’m telling you, man, I feel… fuck.” — Campbell

H/T to Jeremy Reisman for finding 14 quotes for us to choose from. Click here to see the rest.

Nation, which of these quotes from Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions was the most powerful to you?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

