Top 5 quotes from Episode 5 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions

Episode 5 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions is a wrap and it was another fun episode to watch if you are a fan of getting a behind-the-scenes look at our favorite team.

Tuesday’s episode focused primarily on the final cuts as the Lions trimmed their roster down to 53 players and there were some emotional moments.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Our favorite forgotten Detroit Lions

Top 5 quotes from Episode 4 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions

Here are the Top 5 quotes from Tuesday night’s episode of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions:

“There ain’t nothing else you could do. You did everything you could possibly fucking do. You put it on tape and it’s all out there, and we’ve got to go another way. So, I hate it, because you earned it. You fucking earned it and it falls into, ‘Well, what about body type? What about a true outside receiver?” — Dan Campbell to Tom Kennedy

“Show it. It’s a show league.” — DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will put the NFL on notice.” — LB coach Kelvin Sheppard

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that can and will.” — Campbell

Nothing made me more proud than last year at this time. We had this little rep count, (Penei) Sewell was a rookie. We get all the way down there, and we’re almost getting in to score, and I pull him out because of his deal. He comes over and is ‘motherfucking’ me. A rookie, just ‘motherfucking’ me. It’s like a tear in my eye, man. Made me so proud.” — Campbell

H/T to Jeremy Reisman for finding 12 quotes for us to choose from. Click here to see the rest.

Nation, which of these quotes from Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions was the most powerful to you?