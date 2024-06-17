Top Detroit Tigers’ prospect Jackson Jobe set to return from injury





Detroit Tigers’ rising star Jackson Jobe starts a rehab assignment after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Detroit Tigers‘ top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe is gearing up for a critical phase in his recovery as he prepares to begin his rehab assignment. On Tuesday night, Jobe will take the mound for High-A West Michigan, facing off against the Dayton Dragons. This marks a significant milestone for the 21-year-old right-hander, who has been out of action since May 1 due to a left hamstring strain.

A Promising Return for Jackson Jobe

Jackson Jobe’s return to the mound is eagerly anticipated, especially given his status as the second-best pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. Following his injury, Jobe was promptly assigned to the Tigers’ spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida, where he has been steadily progressing. He started throwing bullpen sessions by late May, showing promising signs of recovery.

The upcoming start with the Whitecaps is a pivotal step towards Jobe’s return to Double-A Erie. His early season performance in Erie was impressive, with a 2.16 ERA, 10 walks, and 24 strikeouts over 16⅔ innings. These stats underline Jobe’s potential and have raised hopes for his major league debut, possibly as soon as 2025.

Career Trajectory

Jackson Jobe’s journey through the Tigers’ organization has been nothing short of remarkable. Drafted third overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, he quickly established himself as a standout talent. Despite missing significant time last season due to a back injury, Jobe managed to post a 2.82 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 79⅔ innings, showcasing his resilience and skill.

Currently, Jobe holds the title of the Tigers’ No. 1 prospect and ranks 10th overall in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. His consistent performance and unwavering dedication have kept him in the spotlight, fueling expectations for his impact upon returning to full fitness.

Next Steps For Jackson Jobe

The first pitch of Jobe’s rehab start is set for 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark, marking an essential chapter in his journey back to peak form and competition. Fans and the Tigers’ organization alike are keenly watching, hopeful that this outing will signal a strong and swift return to his promising career.