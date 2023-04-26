Top DL Jerod Smith chooses between Michigan, Alabama, and others

Cheshire, CT four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith has committed to the University of Michigan football program. Smith reportedly chose the Wolverines over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas. Smith's commitment brings the Wolverines 2024 recruiting class to 14 commitments, which is currently one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

Key Points

Smith is a four-star defensive lineman from Cheshire, CT.

He committed to the Wolverines football program over other top programs

He is the No. 270 overall prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 30 defensive lineman in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bottom Line – Wolverines are on the rise

With the commitment of Smith, the Wolverines continue to establish themselves as a top program in college football. Their strong recruiting class for 2024 bodes well for the future of the program, and Smith's addition adds to their already impressive group of commitments. Wolverines' fans have reason to be excited about the direction of their program.