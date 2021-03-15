Top free agent priority for Detroit Lions is a no-brainer

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL free agency period is about to kick off and when it comes to the Detroit Lions, there are plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

Some have preached from the rooftops that the Lions’ number one priority in free agency should be landing multiple wide receivers but I disagree.

I have said it for months and I still believe the Lions’ top priority during the free agency period will be to add a solid safety.

As the roster currently stands, the Lions’ safeties worth a darn under contract for the 2021 season are Tracy Walker and Will Harris, and to say they are “worth a darn” may be a stretch. Of the two, Walker is clearly the better option but he is only under contract for one more season.

In my opinion, the Lions’ top priority during the free agency period should be to do what it takes to sign currently Los Angeles Rams‘ safety, John Johnson.

Now, I know you have heard me say this before, and quite a few others have since hopped on the bandwagon, but Johnson is a player who could come in and improve the Lions’ secondary almost immediately as he is just 25-years-old and in 2020, he had 105 tackles in 16 starts with the Rams.

Nation, don’t be surprised, especially with his link to GM Brad Holmes, to hear a report that John Johnson is signing with the Detroit Lions