Top highlights of Detroit Lions No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (VIDEO)

The Detroit Lions went with defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, snagging Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.

During his collegiate career in Columbus, Okudah built a reputation for being able to guard the opposition’s top offensive threats. In 2019, Okudah played in all 14 games and earned first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and Jim Thorpe Award finalist honors.

Let’s look at some of the top video highlights he compiled during his years at Ohio State: