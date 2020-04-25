41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Top highlights of Detroit Lions No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Detroit Lions in Round 4 (Pick No. 109)

Don Drysdale - 0
The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and up to this point, the Detroit Lions have had what...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions updated NFL Draft order for Day 3

Don Drysdale - 0
The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and the Detroit Lions came away with four players who are...
Read more

Featured Video

The Detroit Lions went with defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, snagging Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.

During his collegiate career in Columbus, Okudah built a reputation for being able to guard the opposition’s top offensive threats. In 2019, Okudah played in all 14 games and earned first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and Jim Thorpe Award finalist honors.

Let’s look at some of the top video highlights he compiled during his years at Ohio State:

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views23

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions updated NFL Draft order for Day 3
Next articleTop 3 options for the Detroit Lions in Round 4 (Pick No. 109)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.