Top highlights of Detroit Red Wings top defensive prospect Moritz Seider (VIDEO)

We're sure looking forward to seeing him full time with Detroit!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings are expecting some pretty big things in the near future from German defenseman Moritz Seider, whom they selected with the 6th overall draft pick last summer. And he certainly impressed during his first year learning the North American style of play.

In 49 games played with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, Seider tallied two goals with 20 assists, while impressing team brass with his development.

Let’s take a look back at some of his top highlights with the Griffins:

We’re sure looking forward to when he becomes a full time defenseman with Detroit!

