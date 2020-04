The Detroit Lions added to their offensive attack on Friday night, selecting Georgia Bulldogs RB De’Andre Swift with the 35th overall selection.

He averaged 6.6 yards per carry over his three-year career, breaking the school record previously held by Todd Gurley. Not bad company to be in.

For fans who aren’t as familiar with their newest rushing threat, take a look at some of his top collegiate video highlights at Georgia:

We’re looking forward to seeing him in Detroit!