Top Michigan Online Casino & Sports Betting Apps by Revenue

Michigan online casino gambling adjusted gross receipts maintained a solid position for April, according to numbers released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board today.

Online gambling operators in the state gathered $94.85 million in internet gaming gross receipts for April. Of that total, $88.87 million was derived from internet gaming (a two-tenths of one percent increase from March) and $10.88 million from internet sports betting, which was a decline of more than 30 percent.

Online sports betting apps reported $20.38 million in total gross sports betting receipts and a handle of $249.9 million for the month, down from March, which was bolstered by the popular NCAA March Madness tournament.

The State of Michigan reportedly received slightly more than $18 million in taxes and payments due to online gaming in April. The breakdown was $17.8 million (from internet gaming) and $312,824 (from internet sports betting).

Thus far in 2021, starting with the launch of online gambling on January 22nd, online gaming has totaled $280.3 million in adjusted gross receipts, while internet sports betting adjusted gross sports betting receipts are reported to be $13.9 million.

Top 5 Michigan Online Casino Apps For April 2021 (April Adjusted Gross Receipts)

Other notables: Golden Nugget Michigan ($789,792), WynnBet ($2,249,239)

Top 5 Michigan Online Sportsbook Apps For April 2021 (April Betting Handle)

How Much Money Michigan Receives From Online Gambling

By law, the state receives 70 percent of the total tax from the commercial operators, 80 percent of the total payment from tribal operators for retail betting. Operators pay anywhere from 20-28 percent to the tax pool.

For those internet operators, commercial operators pay 70 percent of the 8.4 percent tax to the state and 30 percent within the city of Detroit. By contrast, tribal operators pay 8.4 percent payment to the state on adjusted gross sports betting receipts. This is in contrast to new states legalizing like Arizona online sports betting which will be even less at 8 percent for tribal operators.