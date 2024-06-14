Top Michigan Recruit Visits Michigan State Football for Unofficial Tour





Michigan State football continues to make strides in its recruitment efforts, recently welcoming Gregory Patrick, a highly-touted offensive tackle from Portage, Michigan, for an unofficial visit on June 13. Patrick, a four-star recruit, is currently ranked No. 2 in the state for the 2026 class and No. 155 nationally by 247Sports. Among offensive tackles, he holds the No. 13 spot, making him a key target for the Spartans.

2026 Portage Northern 4 ⭐️ Offensive Tackle Gregory Patrick is on an unofficial visit to Michigan State todayhttps://t.co/GU3Xt9VHSt pic.twitter.com/r60rLF1wFf June 13, 2024

Significant Interest from Gregory Patrick

Patrick’s visit to Michigan State Football, although unofficial, signifies a strong mutual interest between the player and the program. Unofficial visits, where recruits cover their own expenses, often indicate a significant level of interest from both parties. Patrick’s presence on campus underscores his potential fit with the Spartans and highlights Michigan State’s appeal to top in-state talent.

Competing Against Top Programs

The competition for Gregory Patrick is fierce. He has received offers from several powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Baylor. While it’s still early in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and no predictions have been made about his commitment, Patrick’s status as an in-state prospect gives Michigan State a hopeful advantage in this competitive landscape.

Michigan State Football’s coaching staff, led by Jonathan Smith, has been actively recruiting for the 2025 class. However, their efforts to attract top-tier talent like Patrick from the 2026 class reflect a strategic approach to build momentum for future classes. By focusing on establishing relationships early, the Spartans aim to secure commitments from influential recruits who can be pivotal to their success.

Building Relationships for Long-Term Success

Michigan State Football’s approach to recruitment emphasizes the importance of forming strong bonds with prospects and their families well before they make their college decisions. Coach Smith and his team hope that these early connections will help them land high-impact players like Gregory Patrick, who could become a cornerstone of their 2026 class. As Michigan State continues its recruitment journey, they aim to position themselves as a top choice for elite talents looking to make their mark in college football.