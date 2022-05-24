Top NFL analyst hops on Detroit Lions bandwagon

After winning just three games during the 2021 season, one would assume that expectations would not be very high for the Detroit Lions as they march toward their 2022 campaign.

According to most Las Vegas sportsbooks, the Over/Under for Lions wins in 2022 is 6.5, which means they would have to more than double their wins from a year ago to hit the over.

That being said, the Lions have been getting plenty of attention nationally as a team to watch, including insider Peter King, who has Detroit at No. 20 in his current NFL Power Rankings.

Now, one of the top NFL statistical analysts is jumping on the bandwagon as Warren Sharp believes the Lions could be a sleeper team to win the NFC North if the Green Bay Packers slip up.

“Although this would be a major longshot, and basically you’re needing something to fall apart with the Packers early schedule here, that could potentially be the Detroit Lions, coming out of nowhere,” Sharp said.

Sharp added that he loves the Lions ‘rest advantage’ and he noted their easy schedule as reasons why he thinks they could be a team to watch this coming season.

“We know that I really like their rest advantage,” Sharp said. “They also have the fifth-easiest schedule based upon who they play this season.”

There are a lot of people who are convinced the Lions cannot win with QB Jared Goff but Sharp is not buying that negativity.

“With reasonable enough coaching and level play, his stats are fine,” Sharp said. “They added a lot of pieces around him, and one of the most important things for a quarterback, especially one that we don’t love, is a good offensive line, good protection. That’s one of the things that they really have there.”

Nation, are you buying what Sharp is selling? Do you think the Lions could rise up and win the NFC North?

