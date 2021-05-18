Top NFL Draft pick to honor Kobe Bryant with jersey number

by

Sharing is caring!

According to the Carolina Panthers, rookie CB Jaycee Horn, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, will wear No. 8 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, of course, was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend.

Horn played his college football at South Carolina, where he had 101 tackles and two interceptions in 30 career games with the Gamecocks.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.