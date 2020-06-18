41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...

Top-Notch 2020 Sports Video Games

General Topic
Updated:
By George Blouth

Competitiveness is at the core of sports. Matches are exciting to watch because they pin one team against another and the better one always wins. For this reason, sports games have competitiveness at their core as well. This gives fans the chance to play with their favorite sports teams and players from the comfort of their homes. As it is with sports, the better player wins in sports games.

Competitiveness is also a key element of online casino games. They pin multiple players against another, players against a Random Number Generator or a human dealer if it’s a live game. Skill is also needed for these games as well as a good strategy. If you’re not a good player then you can always use bonuses to your advantage. 

Not in it for the prize? Then you can enjoy free versions of your favorite games. Playing a game for the fun of it is why a variety of games exists.

 In that regard, here are a few must-play sports games:

Madden NFL20

Thanks to Madden NFL20 players can take on the NFL with brand new graphics, amazing mechanics, and gameplay. They can take on the role of a manager and even create their quarterback. They can take that QB through the College Football Playoff and send him among the giants of American Football. The game is ideal for all football fans who can enjoy it on their own or with their buddies.

MLB The Show 20

MLB or Major League Baseball The Show is one of the best baseball video game franchises. Titles of the series can be found on any top sports games list simply because the games are that good. The Show 20 comes with improved graphics and some interesting features. One of them is the Road to the Show feature which lets players create their baseball player and take that player to the top. Moments are another feature that lets players recreate and even alter major moments in baseball. All in all, the game is perfect for baseball fans all over the world.

UFC 3

If you’re looking to test your fighting skills from the comfort of your home then you can always try UFC 3, the ultimate MMA game. Players have an array of fighters to choose from and can match up with UFC legends to test their skills. If that wasn’t enough, the game comes with a G.O.A.T. career mode. This mode lets players create a UFC fighter that they can pin against other aspiring champions. The title awaits you.

TGC 2019

If you’re looking for a more relaxed sports game that will still keep you on the edge then TGC 2019 is the game for you. The game is an accurate golf simulator that features various players and wonderfully designed courses. If you’re up to it you can test your skill online and maybe even start a career. Either way, you’re guaranteed to have fun times with The Golf Club 2019.

George Blouth

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia visits Detroit Lions practice facility, discusses conclusion of offseason program [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Though he has not yet been able to meet with his players in person, Detroit Lions' head coach Matt Patricia is chomping at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

TBT: Mason’s very first Detroit Pistons starting lineup introduction was oddly subdued [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
This is about as close as it gets to a Mason origin story. After 16 years on the job, Bad Boys era public address announcer...
Read more
General Topic

Top-Notch 2020 Sports Video Games

George Blouth - 0
Competitiveness is at the core of sports. Matches are exciting to watch because they pin one team against another and the better one always...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Golden Tate makes offer to Detroit Lions new WR Jamal Agnew

Arnold Powell - 0
As you have likely heard by now, the Detroit Lions have officially converted Jamal Agnew from cornerback to wide receiver. On Thursday, former Lions WR...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

Spencer Torkelson gets special shoutout from good friend Guy Fieri

Michael Whitaker - 0
Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson just gained plenty of new fans in his new MLB home of Detroit, Michigan. But while he already had...
Read more
General Topic

Spencer Torkelson’s first tweet as a Detroit Tiger is short but sweet

Don Drysdale - 0
The newest member of the Detroit Tigers organization is 3B Spencer Torkelson. The Tigers made Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020...
Read more
General Topic

6 Greatest sports video games of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
Sports have been a big part of video gaming since gaming first broke into the mainstream. Believe it or not, people used to rave...
Read more
General Topic

UFC legend Conor McGregor makes major announcement

Don Drysdale - 0
According to UFC legend Conor McGregor, he had decided to retire from fighting. McGregor made the announcement via his Twitter account at 12:54 AM on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.