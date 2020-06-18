Top-Notch 2020 Sports Video Games

Competitiveness is at the core of sports. Matches are exciting to watch because they pin one team against another and the better one always wins. For this reason, sports games have competitiveness at their core as well. This gives fans the chance to play with their favorite sports teams and players from the comfort of their homes. As it is with sports, the better player wins in sports games.

Competitiveness is also a key element of online casino games. They pin multiple players against another, players against a Random Number Generator or a human dealer if it’s a live game. Skill is also needed for these games as well as a good strategy. If you’re not a good player then you can always use bonuses to your advantage.

Not in it for the prize? Then you can enjoy free versions of your favorite games. Playing a game for the fun of it is why a variety of games exists.

In that regard, here are a few must-play sports games:

Madden NFL20

Thanks to Madden NFL20 players can take on the NFL with brand new graphics, amazing mechanics, and gameplay. They can take on the role of a manager and even create their quarterback. They can take that QB through the College Football Playoff and send him among the giants of American Football. The game is ideal for all football fans who can enjoy it on their own or with their buddies.

MLB The Show 20

MLB or Major League Baseball The Show is one of the best baseball video game franchises. Titles of the series can be found on any top sports games list simply because the games are that good. The Show 20 comes with improved graphics and some interesting features. One of them is the Road to the Show feature which lets players create their baseball player and take that player to the top. Moments are another feature that lets players recreate and even alter major moments in baseball. All in all, the game is perfect for baseball fans all over the world.

UFC 3

If you’re looking to test your fighting skills from the comfort of your home then you can always try UFC 3, the ultimate MMA game. Players have an array of fighters to choose from and can match up with UFC legends to test their skills. If that wasn’t enough, the game comes with a G.O.A.T. career mode. This mode lets players create a UFC fighter that they can pin against other aspiring champions. The title awaits you.

TGC 2019

If you’re looking for a more relaxed sports game that will still keep you on the edge then TGC 2019 is the game for you. The game is an accurate golf simulator that features various players and wonderfully designed courses. If you’re up to it you can test your skill online and maybe even start a career. Either way, you’re guaranteed to have fun times with The Golf Club 2019.