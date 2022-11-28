Top Ohio OT Luke Hamilton decides between Michigan and Michigan State

We all know what the Michigan football team did to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3 Wolverines went into Columbus and stomped out the No. 2 Buckeyes by the score of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 12-0 on the season, and they earned a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. One person who attended The Game was the top-ranked offensive lineman in the entire state of Ohio, Luke Hamilton.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

Top Ohio OT Luke Hamilton chooses Michigan football

According to a report from 247 Sports, Hamilton, who is a 4-star offensive lineman in the Class of 2024, has committed to the Wolverines over the Spartans.

“Last night I called Coach Moore and told him I’d be committing and told him I’d announce today,” Hamilton told 247Sports. “Last night really was when I broke the news to Coach Moore.”

Featured Videos



Overall, Hamilton is the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the state of Ohio, and the No. 8 ranked OT in the entire country.

Hamilton was also in attendance for Michigan’s big win over the Spartans back in October.

“Last night, watching them do something like that to a team with such success kind of pushed me over the edge to do it and I’m not looking back,” Hamilton said.

“The past two years they’ve been on the uprise. Of course they’ve always been a top-tier program. They’ve been pushing the past few years. They’re going to be a team nobody wants to mess with. They’re going to be that Bama, They’re going to be a high-level team nobody wants to play and be scared of.”

This is a huge get for the Wolverines, as their offensive line has been dominant for the past two seasons.