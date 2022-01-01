in College Sports

Top QB prospect Matt Corral suffers what could be serious injury in Sugar Bowl [Video]

Corral opted to play with his teammates rather than sitting out

Rather than opting out of the Sugar Bowl and beginning his preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral made the decision to stick with his teammates for their matchup vs. Baylor.

Unfortunately for Corral, who is one of the top draft-eligible QB prospects in the nation, he suffered what could be a serious injury during Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

Here is the play where Corral was injured. He was eventually carted off with a leg injury.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Corral for a speedy recovery.

