Top rated PFF running back plays for Detroit Lions

If you watched the Detroit Lions‘ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills — or if you just looked at the box score — you certainly noticed the performance that running back Craig Reynolds had.

In his first time suiting up for the Lions (including practices), Reynolds carried the ball six times for 49 yards, including an impressive 24-yard touchdown run.

For his efforts, Reynolds received a grade of 90.7 from Pro Football Focus, which just so happens to be the highest grade a running back received in the first week of preseason games.

Great work, Craig!