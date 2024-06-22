Top Tigers Prospect Jace Jung Out with Injury





Detroit Tigers Prospect Jace Jung Hits Injured List with Right Wrist Soreness

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Tigers infield prospect Jace Jung has been placed on the seven-day injured list for Triple-A Toledo due to soreness in his right wrist. The team scratched Jung from Thursday’s lineup, citing concerns over his wrist health. The severity of his injury has not been detailed by the team.

Jace Jung’s Background and Performance

Jung, 23, was drafted No. 12 overall by the Tigers in 2022. Known for his power from the left side of the plate, Jung has shown promise this season despite recent struggles. In 64 games with Toledo, he is batting .270 with 11 home runs, 47 walks, and 64 strikeouts in 283 plate appearances. His .465 on-base percentage in June highlights his ability to reach base consistently.

Defensive Challenges and Positioning

Primarily positioned at third base this season, Jace Jung has faced defensive challenges after transitioning from second base. He has committed 11 errors in 104 chances, which underscores the adjustment period he’s experiencing. The move to third base was influenced by Colt Keith’s limited arm strength due to a prior shoulder injury.

Offensive Struggles Against High-Velocity Pitches

Offensively, Jung has struggled against high-velocity fastballs. He is hitting .235 with an expected batting average of .181 on fastballs clocking at least 93 mph, and .154 with an expected average of .166 on pitches 95 mph or faster. These challenges highlight areas for improvement as he progresses towards the major leagues.