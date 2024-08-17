Torkelson Returns to Tigers Amid Team Shakeup





Tigers Recall Spencer Torkelson from Triple-A Toledo

The Detroit Tigers have recalled first baseman Spencer Torkelson from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. Torkelson, the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, returns to the Tigers after being optioned to Toledo on June 2.

The 24-year-old had a challenging start to the 2024 season, posting a .201 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games with Detroit. He struggled with strikeouts, fanning 56 times. In contrast, during his time at Toledo, Torkelson found some success, hitting .239 with 11 homers, 43 RBIs, and an .799 OPS over 58 games. His OPS with the Tigers earlier this season was .597.

The Tigers optioned first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris to Toledo, creating space for Torkelson on a day filled with transactions. Additionally, infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney were selected from Toledo, outfielder Akil Baddoo was optioned to Toledo, and left-hander Easton Lucas, along with infielder Gio Urshela, were designated for assignment.