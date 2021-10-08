Toronto Blue Jays attempted to poach player from Detroit Tigers

According to a report from Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays attempted to poach a player from the Detroit Tigers at this year’s trade deadline.

Davidi is reporting that the Blue Jays attemped to acquire Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman at the deadline but they were not able to get a deal done.

From Sportsnet:

Getting there is, obviously, the tricky part, and worth noting is that before the trade deadline, the Blue Jays took a run at Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez and Detroit outfielder Robbie Grossman, a hint at the type of players they think can address those issues.

It would be interesting to know what the Blue Jays offer was for Grossman but we will likely never find out.