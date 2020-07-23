Toronto Blue Jays have official offer to play in Michigan for 2020

We’re all about helping our neighbors to the north, and we could have more professional baseball being played in the state of Michigan.

The Lansing Lugnuts have officially offered the use of Cooley Law School Stadium for the Toronto Blue Jays to play their “home games” in 2020. The Canadian government has forbidden visiting players from crossing the border thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have let the Toronto Blue Jays know we would be available and willing to work with them at Cooley Law Stadium should it become an option for their 2020 season,” Parsons wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“We’ve enjoyed a long affiliation with the Blue Jays and are committed to helping them in any way we can, whether it’s this year or any year.”

It appeared as though the Blue Jays had an agreement in place to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the home of the Pirates. However, the Pennsylvania state government and Pennsylvania Department of Health denied the request.

The Lugnuts have been the Blue Jays’ Single-A affiliate since 2005.

– – Quotes via Tony Paul of The Detroit News Link – –