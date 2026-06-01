Torres Nearing Tigers Return as Rehab Starts

Gleyber Torres has started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, and that puts the Detroit Tigers’ second-base situation in play for Tuesday’s series opener against the Rays. The May 30 transaction moved him into game action, and the Tigers have a chance to get a regular infielder and right-handed bat back early this week.

Detroit has not confirmed an activation for Tuesday. Still, the timing matters. If Torres is ready, the Tigers can slide him back to second base, tighten the infield mix, and bring his bat back into the lineup after nearly a month away.

Rehab assignment puts the roster decision in motion

The club placed Torres on the 10-day injured list on May 6, retroactive to May 4, with a mild left oblique strain, and the team’s injury update listed his return as early to mid-June. That same update had him scheduled to start at second base for Toledo on May 30.

A.J. Hinch said the infielder is fully healthy but still needs to get his timing back. That makes these Toledo at-bats important for more than simple clearance. The Tigers need to know if Torres is ready for regular defensive work and major league plate appearances.

What Detroit would get back

Before the injury, Torres had played in 32 games and was batting .259 with two home runs and 11 RBIs, based on his 2026 game log. He has not appeared in a big league game since May 2.

His return would give the Detroit Tigers a more natural setup on the dirt. Plugging Torres back in at second base would restore a regular option there and give the lineup another experienced bat as the Tigers open a new series.

Why Tuesday is still not locked in

The path back was not perfectly smooth. During his recovery, he took a four-day break from swinging after the oblique area continued to bother him, which left his timetable less certain before the rehab assignment began, as detailed here.

That earlier delay is why Detroit still needs to see how Torres comes through game action. The rehab assignment shows progress, but the available reporting still stops short of confirming he will be activated for Tuesday.

If Torres is cleared in time, the Tigers can open the Tampa Bay series with their usual second baseman back in place and a cleaner infield rotation. If he needs more days in Toledo, Detroit heads into Tuesday still patching together second base while waiting for those rehab reps to turn into a roster move.