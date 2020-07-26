41.2 F
Touchdown Wire gives more bulletin board material to Lions WR Kenny Golladay

By Don Drysdale

In 2019, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay put up 1,190 receiving yards (No. 7 in NFL) and 11 receiving touchdowns (No. 1 in NFL). Oh, by the way, he put up those numbers while playing with backup quarterbacks for half of the season after Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury.

Those who actually watched Golladay play with their own eyes realize he has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league, yet he continues to be left off top 10 lists put out by publications like ESPN, and now Touchdown Wire. Note: ESPN’s list was actually created based on the opinion of other players, coaches, and executives from around the league.

Touchdown Wire recently put together a list of their top 10 outside receivers in the league, and though Golladay made the honorable mention section, he did not crack the top 10.

Here are the receivers that did make the top 10.

Julio Jones

Michael Thomas

DeAndre Hopkins

Davante Adams

Chris Godwin

Tyreek Hill

Mike Evans

Amari Cooper

Keenan Allen

Allen Robinson

Odell Beckham Jr.

In my opinion, Golladay deserves to be on this list (maybe ranked No. 9 or No. 10) and I believe that if Stafford stays healthy in 2020, he will be on it in 2021.

Nation, what do you think? Is Kenny Golladay a top 10 receiver in the league right now?

