Tough to listen to 911 audio reveals why Dwayne Haskins was on highway before being hit by dump truck

UPDATE:

According to 911 audio, former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking to get gas when he was hit but a dump truck and killed on a South Florida road.

Below is some of the audio from a witness and from Haskins’ wife.

From MLive:

‘I just want somebody to go to the area and see if his car is there, and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him,” Haskins wife (Kalabrya) tells the dispatcher.

“We have units in route right now,” the dispatcher said. “I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”

“Rescue … you said rescue?” Kalabrya says with her voice breaking.

In the first call, the woman was yelling for Haskins to “get out of the road.” Later, she tells the dispatcher she saw a man get hit on the interstate.

“I was traveling the road, and I saw a dump truck hit a man,” she said while crying.

Note: This is not easy to listen to.

INITIAL REPORT:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a vehicle.

From Schefter:

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Dwayne Haskins.

