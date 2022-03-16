Tracy Walker divulges conversation with his agent about returning to Detroit Lions

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions and S Tracy Walker had agreed to a 3-year, $25 million deal.

A day later, the signing was made official and Walker spoke to the media. During that session, he revealed what he said in his conversation with his agent at 9 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

From Detroit Free Press:

“He was like, ‘T, I got teams here, what you want to do?'” Walker said. “And I was just looking at him and I said, ‘You know what, I think Detroit is where I’m going to be back at.’ And he was like, ‘You sure?’ And I’m just like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to Detroit. F it.’ ‘All right, cool. We’re going back to Detroit.'”

Walker went on to talk about how blessed he is to have his dream come true.

“I’m blessed in unaccountable measures,” Walker said Tuesday at a news conference to announce the signing. “It’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling to be able to stand up here in front of you guys and be able to sit here and say one of my dreams has come true. Like I said, everybody has their dreams to make it to the NFL, but it’s beyond that for me. I’m able to take care of my family in different aspects. So I’m grateful.”

When asked about why he decided to re-sign with the Lions, Walker praised Dan Campbell and the Lions defensive coaches.

“I believe in everything these guys stand for and what they’re all about,” Walker said. “We’re all on the same agenda, we all want to win. Like I said, I’ve been here four years. I’m tired of losing in Detroit and coaches feel the same. They’re tired of seeing Detroit be a laughingstock in the NFL. That’s the confidence right there.