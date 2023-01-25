Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans

Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.

Why it Matters

Detroit's defense struggled in 2022, and a big reason why was their secondary. We have to imagine that had Walker not suffered his injury, the secondary would have been more stable.

Walker is a captain on the defense

He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sept. 23

Walker has previously hinted that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab process

Getting Walker back 100% in 2023 would be similar to adding a solid free agent to the secondary

Tracy Walker posts videos to Twitter

On Tuesday, Walker took to Twitter to post a few videos to give an update on how his rehab is going. As you are about to see, Walker certainly looks like he is on pace to return to the Lions on time for the 2023 season.

4 months this week and this what it look like!!!#BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/wokTJxQM7r — Tracy Walker #21 (@TracyWalkerIII) January 24, 2023

Bottom Line

Let's face it. The Detroit Lions defense is better with Walker on the field than it is with him off of it. If he is 100% healthy and ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, it would be a huge boost, not only for the defense but for the entire organization.



