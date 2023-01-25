Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Tracy Walker fined by NFL

    Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans

    By W.G. Brady

    Inside the Article:

    Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.

    Tracy Walker fined by NFL Detroit Lions

    Why it Matters

    Detroit's defense struggled in 2022, and a big reason why was their secondary. We have to imagine that had Walker not suffered his injury, the secondary would have been more stable.

    • Walker is a captain on the defense
    • He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sept. 23
    • Walker has previously hinted that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab process
    • Getting Walker back 100% in 2023 would be similar to adding a solid free agent to the secondary

    Tracy Walker posts videos to Twitter

    On Tuesday, Walker took to Twitter to post a few videos to give an update on how his rehab is going. As you are about to see, Walker certainly looks like he is on pace to return to the Lions on time for the 2023 season.

    Bottom Line

    Let's face it. The Detroit Lions defense is better with Walker on the field than it is with him off of it. If he is 100% healthy and ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, it would be a huge boost, not only for the defense but for the entire organization.


    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    Dan Campbell featured in Gretchen Whitmer’s #MichiganGrit commercial [Video]

    Gretchen Whitmer has released a new commercial and she used one of Dan Campbell's locker room speeches.
    Read more

    Ben Johnson Shines As Finalist For Assistant Coach Of The Year

    Ben Johnson, Lions' OC, named finalist for AP's Assistant Coach of the Year for record-breaking season
    Read more

    2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

    The fact that Detroit Lions players are reacting to the Dan Campbell news shows exactly how much they adore their head coach.
    Read more
    Lions Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee about his plans for 2023
    Next article
    3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.