Tracy Walker explains what the Matt Patricia regime made him do for his rookie initiation

By now, we are pretty sure that you have seen Aidan Hutchinson‘s performance of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ during a Detroit Lions team meeting during training camp. On Thursday, Lions safety Tracy Walker joined the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket and he talked about having to perform as a rookie during the Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn regime.

“I had to do three skits. My first skit, we clowned on the coaches and they didn’t like that very much. Oh man, it was bad. We had to wake up at 5:00 the next morning and redo that skit, made up another play and everybody laughed, but it still wasn’t what they wanted because we weren’t acting,” Walker said Thursday on the Stoney & Jansen Show. “So I had to do another skit.”

“You know what,” Walker said with a laugh, “we ain’t gonna talk about the last regime.”

Tracy Walker said he would not have re-signed with Lions if Matt Patricia was still the coach

During the offseason, Tracy Walker signed a 3-year, $25 million deal with the Lions, something he would not have done had Matt Patricia still been the head coach.

“I wouldn’t have came back,” Walker said. “Just being honest, I wouldn’t have came back.”

Walker added that even though other teams offered him more money, Detroit is where he wants to be.

“Other teams offered more, but who’s to say if I didn’t like the coaches, who’s to say if I didn’t like the players. Here, I’m already home. I know my players, I love the coaching staff, I love the scheme, I love everything about it,” Walker said. “And I was only just scratching the surface last year, so the coaches knew what I was going to come back and bring and know the amount of potential I haven’t even unlocked yet.

“For me, man, I don’t try to do anything for all money. The money did play a role in it, but at the end of the day, I didn’t care about the money. I could be somewhere unhappy but could be one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL and that’s not what I’m about. I’m all about happiness and trying to build my legacy.”

“I didn’t want to go nowhere where things have already been up for teams and organizations. I wanted to be part of that change,” Walker said. “That’s one of the huge reasons I wanted to come back.”

We are pretty certain that Tracy Walker did not turn down enough money that would have made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL but we are thrilled that he chose to stick around with the Detroit Lions.

