Tracy Walker recruits Darius Slay to Detroit Lions

Earlier today, news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles have granted CB Darius Slay permission to seek out a trade. Following that report, a separate report clarified that it was not Slay who was asking to be traded, but that it was the Eagles who initiated it. As soon as the news broke, plenty of Detroit Lions fans rushed to social media to try and convince Slay to come back to the Motor City. Now, Lions S Tracy Walker has taken to Twitter to recruit Slay back to “The D”.

Key Points:

The Philadelphia Eagles have granted CB Slay permission to seek out a trade, but it was not Slay who initiated the trade request. Lions fans are hoping to see Slay return to the team, with many taking to social media to encourage him to do so. Walker has also joined in on the recruitment efforts, using Twitter to try and convince Slay to come back to “The D”.

Tracy Walker recruits Darius Slay to Lions

As you can see below, Walker is trying to recruit Slay back to the Lions.

- Advertisement -

“Cuz need to come back to the d. It's only right,” Walker tweeted.

Bottom Line: The Lions do need a cornerback

Whether or not trading for Slay is an option, there is no question about it that the Lions need a starting cornerback to bolster their defense. Prior to Matt Patricia ruining (literally) everything, Slay enjoyed being in Detroit, and the fans loved him. If he is truly available, it would not be an awful idea to see what it would cost to pry him from the Eagles.