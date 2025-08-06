Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Former Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker Suspended by NFL

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has been suspended.
Well, this one came out of nowhere.

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, once a staple in the Lions’ secondary, has been handed a 12-game suspension by the NFL for the 2025 season. The league announced the news via the official transaction wire, but as of now, the reason behind the lengthy suspension remains a mystery.

Walker, who is currently a free agent, is still eligible to take part in training camp and preseason games if he signs with a new team. However, the suspension will officially kick in after final roster cuts on August 26. That means any team interested in bringing him on board will be doing so knowing he won’t be available until Week 13.

Now 30 years old, Walker was originally drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Detroit, earning a starting role and becoming a fan favorite thanks to his gritty play and leadership in the defensive backfield.

While his days in Detroit may be over, this latest development could make it even tougher for him to land another NFL opportunity.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

